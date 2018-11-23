Obituary

PESHAWAR: Col (retd) Jehanzeb Khattak passed away on Wednesday and was laid to rest in his native Dag Ismailkhel village on the Cherat Road in the Nowshera district the same day.

He was the father of Junaid Mubarak and Major Nabeel. Col Jehanzeb Khattak was the brother of Usman Zaib, Ijaz Khattak Advocate, Sultan Zaib, Major Javed Khattak, Major Abid Khattak (Engineering Corps), maternal uncle of Col Kamran Saadat of Frontier Corps (FC) and father-in-law of Lt-Col Nauman Arif.

Late Col Jehanzeb lived an active life and earned respect wherever he served. He was known for his integrity and honesty.

A large number of people including his colleagues, friends and relatives reached his village from different areas to attend his funeral prayers. Some of his old friends couldn’t control their emotions and remembered his good old memories.

He remained chief coordinator of Khidmat Committee, Additional Director of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and Member Board of Directors of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

His Qul will be offered today (Friday) in his native Dag Ismailkhel village on Cherat Road in Nowshera district.