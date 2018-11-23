2 killed, 12 injured in South Waziristan explosion

WANA: Two persons were killed and 12 sustained critical injuries in a bomb explosion in the border town of Angoor Adda in Barmal tehsil of South Waziristan tribal district, official source said.

Assistant Commissioner Fahadullah Khan said that the blast occurred in front of a shop in the bazaar of Angoor Adda, which is located close to the border with Afghanistan. He added that two persons were killed on the spot while a dozen more sustained injuries. He said that the owner of the shop was an Afghan national.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the authorities were assessing the cause of the blast and identifying those killed and wounded in the incident. He said the blast had occurred in a far-off area on the border with Afghanistan and the authorities were facing difficulties in reaching and collecting information about the incident.

He said they were waiting for authentic information about the nature of the blast and other details and would share it with the media.