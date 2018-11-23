close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
PU workshop

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) will organise an international conference of “Applied Psychology: Practices and Interventions (ICAP-2019)” form 6th to 8th February, 2019.

A series of pre-conference workshops have been initiated with its reference. In this regard, a two-day workshop was held on ‘Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) using AMOS’. University of Management and Technology Department of Psychology’s lecturer Muhammad Faran was the resource person.

