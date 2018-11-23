close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
November 23, 2018
NBP 2nd Committee meeting for “NBP Green Pakistan Tree plantation Drive“ was held at Governor house Peshawar.

November 23, 2018

The meeting was Chaired by Mr Shah Farman Governor KP In presence of Mr Shaukat Mehmood Group Head Service Quality group NBP HO Karachi , Ms Saima Rahim RH (KP) , Finance Minister Taimour Jhagra , Forest Minister Ishtiaq Urmar, Agriculture Minister Mohib ullah, Secretary Agriculture Israr Ullah and other attended the meeting .

In first phase NBP will plant tree preferably fruit trees at Regi Model Town, DHA, Hayatabad , Defence and Highways. Later on the drive will be extended to other areas of KP.Governor named the Drive “Fruit for All” at provincial level.Moreover Governor insured full cooperation at government level for Success of NBP Tree plantation Drive and advised all technical team to fully cooperate with NBP.***

