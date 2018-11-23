Wasa still awaiting funds to overcome financial crunch

Rawalpindi: Due to non release of funds by the Punjab government under subsidy, the financial state in Water and Sanitation Agency has worsen further as the management besides failing to pay monthly salaries to employees is also finding hard to meet expenditure in smooth way.

The employees according to them have yet not received salary of October, 2018 till this date creating great tension and state of unrest among them. Similarly, there is great possibility of disconnection of electric supply of tube wells by Iesco authorities in coming days if Wasa fails to clear power tariff and its dues.