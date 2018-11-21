Pakistan, Oman ink MoU to boost parliamentary cooperation

MUSCAT/ISLAMABAD: A memorandum was signed between the State Council of Oman and the Senate of Pakistan Tuesday with a view to increasing and strengthening of parliamentary cooperation.

The MoU was signed between Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council and Pakistan Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. During the meeting, Dr Mantheri said that the MoU will strengthen cooperation and open new avenues in bilateral relations between two countries. He added, the current visit of the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan to Oman coincides with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th National Day.

The Pakistan delegation also viewed a documentary about the State Council that showcased the evolution of the Shura evolution in the Sultanate and the role of the State Council in national action which empowers it to exercise its powers and competences. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed, especially in the legislative and supervisory fields to support cooperation between the councils of the two friendly countries.

Sanjrani expressed happiness regarding the visit to the Sultanate, and added that Pakistan looks forward to heightening progress, prosperity and development in relationships and praised the Omani parliamentary experience, development and uniqueness gained by following the pragmatic vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Sanjrani also praised the Oman’s balanced policies and its stance in the international arena.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Dr Al Khatab bin Ghalib al Hinai, State Council Vice-Chairman, Dr Suad Mohamed Ali Sulaiman al Lawati, State Council Chairperson, State Council members and Ali Javed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman.