Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

ISLAMABAD: Muslims living across the country are set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal today (Wednesday) with religious fervour. The government has already declared the day as a national holiday. The day will dawn by offering special prayers for the unity of Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country. The houses, shops, private and government buildings, mosques and shrines have already been illuminated and decorated with flags and buntings to commemorate the day. Special dishes are being prepared at homes and people were planning to distribute food among their neighbours, relatives and needy people. Hundreds of Mahafil-e-Milad and ceremonies have also been organised by different religious, social, academic organisations besides, finalising the plan of holding processions in all cities, towns and villages of the country. Religious scholars will deliver speeches in mosques and at different venues to highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Various organisations will set up medical camps to facilitate the participants of the processions.

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, Bomb Disposal Squad, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and police personnel will remain alert to deal with any untoward incident.

According to plan devised by the Islamabad police, the police including Rangers and personnel of other law- enforcement agencies will conduct patrolling and security duties on this occasion and main procession will start from Sector G-7. As many as 2,000 cops including 250 traffic wardens will perform security duties in Islamabad on Eid Milad-un-Nabi while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will also assist them.

Police personnel were being deployed to provide security at mosques and around processions.

According to another report, President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for establishing a welfare society as even today, the salvation of whole humanity was dependent upon the teachings and life of our Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In a message on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the president underlined the need for prioritising the religious, national and collective interests for transforming the affairs of the state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina.

In this connection, the president called for a change in the individual and collective thoughts and attitudes.

The president felicitated the nation on this auspicious day and prayed for gaining the blessings in this holy month.