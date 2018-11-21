close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
AFP
November 21, 2018
There will be no Super League, UEFA chief says

Sports

AFP
November 21, 2018

LONDON: There will be no breakaway European Super League, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Andrea Agnelli, the chairman of the influential European Club Association has told the BBC.

Instead their joint plans for the future of European football from 2024 onwards will see a revised football schedule which will possibly involve less domestic football and more European competition.

German news magazine Der Spiegel claimed to have documents which showed Europe’s biggest clubs planning for a Super League from 2021. “The Super League will not happen. It is in a way a fiction now or a dream,” Ceferin told the BBC.

Agnelli, whose body represents over 200 leading teams, said the clubs and UEFA are “united” in their views on how the game should progress over the coming years.“I can confirm we have never seen, never discussed, never been involved in the creation of this document (about a Super League),” said Agnelli.

