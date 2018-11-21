Ghulam Ali replaces Ejaz for Veterans World Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Former ODI player Ghulam Ali will replace former Test cricketer Ejaz Ahmed as captain of Pakistan Veterans (Over-50) team for the inaugural World Cup to be played in Sydney.Ejaz chose not to participate because of his family and business commitments. Ghaffar Kazmi will be the vice captain of the team.
