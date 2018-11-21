close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Ghulam Ali replaces Ejaz for Veterans World Cup

Sports

P
PPI
November 21, 2018

Share

KARACHI: Former ODI player Ghulam Ali will replace former Test cricketer Ejaz Ahmed as captain of Pakistan Veterans (Over-50) team for the inaugural World Cup to be played in Sydney.Ejaz chose not to participate because of his family and business commitments. Ghaffar Kazmi will be the vice captain of the team.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports