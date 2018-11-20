Ariya takes $1m LPGA season prize

MIAMI: American Lexi Thompson won the LPGA’s season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday, easing memories of a heartbreaking 2017 near-miss, while Thailand’s top-ranked women’s golfer Ariya Jutanugarn captured the $1 million season points bonus prize.

Thompson fired a two-under par 70 to finish 72 holes at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on 18-under 270 and beat compatriot Nelly Korda by four strokes.“It’s very gratifying,” Thompson said. “This is a special event for me growing up in Florida. It was so special to win in front of my family and friends.”

The last-chance victory extended Thompson’s streak to six consecutive LPGA seasons with at least one triumph.“This year has been very up and down but to end it like this is very special,” Thompson said as she accepted the $500,000 winner’s prize.

Ariya closed out an epic season with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to complete a final-round 66 to share fifth on 276. Ariya, 22, began the week having already clinched LPGA Player of the Year and season prize money crowns after three victories this year.In addition to the season prize, Ariya secured the Vare Trophy for the 2018 season’s lowest scoring average and became the first player to sweep every major LPGA season award.