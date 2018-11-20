Omair (92*) carries the bat in QAT Super-8 clash

KARACHI: Rookie opener Omair Bin Yousuf carried the bat to prevent Karachi Whites from utter humiliation as they were skittled out for 158 in their first innings on the opening day of their third round four-day Group II fixture of the Super Eight stage of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2018-19 against Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) here at the Southend Club Ground on Monday.

Omair, who faced the first ball of the innings, batted the end, smashing 92 not out to complete his bat carry, the first of the season.

The 19-year old Omair hit seven fours and one six in his responsible 222-ball terrific effort. Mirza Asad Baig (17) and Awais Zia (16) were the others who managed double figures for Karachi Whites who had fielded an inexperienced side.

Spinner Kashif Bhatti was the pick of the bowlers with 4-48. Speedster Ahmed Jamal got 3-36 and Awais Zia captured 2-13.

In response, SSGCL were 81-2 at stumps. After losing Test opener Sami Aslam (12) and skipper Umar Amin (15) in quick succession, Awais Zia (36*) and Adil Amin (17*) tried to consolidate the innings and were at the crease when bails were drawn. Medium pacer Waqar Anwar got 2-36.

Meanwhile in the other show of the same group here at the UBL Sports Complex Mehran Ibrahim slammed an excellent 107 not out to guide Peshawar to 237 in their first innings.Test discard Umar Gul got 4-93 in 20 overs. His new-ball partner Khurram Shehzad claimed 2-45.

In response, HBL were 22-3 with Saad Khan (18) and skipper Imran Farhat (0*) at the crease. Medium pacer M Ilyas claimed 3-13 in five overs.In Group I outing here at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, rookie Saif Badar hammered his maiden first-class hundred when he chipped in with 118 to help Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to post 272 all out in their first innings against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Musa Khan picked 3-66. Samiullah Niazi and Bilawal Bhatti captured two wickets each. SNGPL were 23-1, in response, at stumps. In the other meeting of the same group here at the NBP Sports Complex, discarded international spinner Zulfiqar Babar picked 6-58 to enable last season’s runners-up Wapda to dismiss Lahore Blues for 193 in their first innings. Khalid Usman claimed 4-48.

Ahmed Akram top-scored 57 which featured seven fours and one six. Bilawal Iqbal (36) and Saad Nasim (28) were the other main contributors. Wapda, who direly need an innings victory, were 23-2 at stumps. Aizaz Cheema and Zafar Gohar claimed one wicket each.