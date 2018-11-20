Principals changed

Islamabad: Instead of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has begun transferring and posting principals of Islamabad’s government colleges.

The directorate, which oversees Islamabad’s all model and FG schools and colleges, transferred Islamabad Model College for Boys, I-10/1, principal Professor Dr Ali Ahmad Kharral to the Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3, as principal. ICB, G-6/3, principal Professor Dr Muhammad Rafique was posted to the I-10/1 as principal.

Both principals assumed new responsibilities. The development comes as the FDE doesn't have the top boss. The ministry's failure to appoint the FDE director general since Hasnat Qureshi relinquished the charge of the office in the middle of last month has hampered work at the directorate.

Now, the ministry has begun dealing with matters at the FDE by itself. There are reports that the ministry will relieve some college principals of the additional, acting charge of the FDE offices. Among them are Islamabad Model College in Sector F-7/3 Principal Dr Tariq Masood, who holds the additional charge of FDE director (administration), IMCB, G-9/2 principal Farhad Ali Shah, who holds the additional charge of the director (planning and development), and IMCB, G-6/4 principal Waheed Ahmed Khan, who is also acting director (research). Another reshuffling of officers at the FDE is also expected in a few days.