The U-turn

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on taking U-turns is a classic example of the off-the-cuff remarks he so often resorts to. Perhaps he was alluding to the need for flexibility in a leader’s stance or opinion, but his choice of words was poor.

Such habitual utterances without forethought do not bode well for a national leader.

Engr Tariq Malik

Rawalpindi

*****

Earlier it was the opposition that used to call PM Imran Khan the leader of U-turns. Now Imran Khan has confirmed that U-turns are a quality of good leadership. He even asserted that Hitler and Napoleon failed in their lives because they never took a U-turn. It is important to mention that there is a big difference between changing decisions and taking U-turns. Previously, Imran Khan used to say that he would never approach the IMF. He was also quite hopeful that the appointment of the renowned economist, Atif Mian, would help resolve the country’s economic crisis. However, his government later backtracked on its decision to appoint the economist. In addition, these days the PTI-led government is in serious talks with the IMF regarding a bailout package.

A good leader should have strong decision-making skills. It is pertinent to mention what Quaid-e-Azam thought about decision-making. According to the Quaid, “think 100 times before you take decision. But once that decision is taken, stand by it as one man”.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana

*****

After the prime minister claimed that taking U-turns is a sign of good leadership, different interpretations had been provided. Of course, if one were to follow traffic signs, there are some U-turns that are permissible whereas there are other U-turns which aren’t permissible, thus either allowing or disallowing traffic from making a turn. But let us consider what grand theories of leadership are and then gauge whether or not U-turns are a hallmark of great leadership. While all theories of leadership argue that flexibility without comprising the core principles and values is an important attribute of great leadership, they also suggest that flouting the core values and principle isn’t a hallmark of great leaders.

What kind of U-turns has the PM IK made and do these qualify as attributes of great leadership? Many politicians who were previously the most corrupt are now the ally of the PTI. One can take the names of a large number of politicians who were severely criticised by IK but are now standing right beside him. Suffice it to say that the U-turns of PM IK have defied his own core principles. Hence, these cannot be called hallmarks of great leadership. Let us not kid ourselves and accept the fact that great leaders, regardless of the circumstances, will never compromise on their core values and principles. This is how they become a great source of inspiration for their followers as well as for the adversities.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore

*****

On some occasions, the leadership may face tough situations where U-turns are unavoidable. However taking too many U-turns is also a sign of confusion or lack of farsightedness on the part of leadership. A person cannot be a good leader if he is not farsighted and has to resort to U-turns too often.

Anwar Jalal

Peshawar