Quran Khwani for late SP Dawar’s soul

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police arranged Quran Khwani for the departed soul of the martyred Superintendent of Police (Rural) Muhammad Tahir Khan Dawar at the Police Lines on Sunday.Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and other officers and constables recited the Holy Quran and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Tahir Khan Dawar.