India hammer Aussies to top Group B

GEORGETOWN: In front of a crowd of almost 5,000, India recorded a memorable win over tournament favourites Australia in the ICC Women’s World T20.

It was only their fourth ever win against the Aussies in T20Is, on the back of a career-best 83 from 22-year old Smriti Mandhana.

As the tournament said goodbye to the Guyana National Stadium, Ireland gave two of their senior players a guard of honour as they took the field for the last time in international cricket, only to have two more announce their retirements at the end of the game. There were no surprises in the result, as Sophie Devine matched the record for the fastest fifty in ICC Women’s World T20s to give New Zealand an eight-wicket win.

India topped Group B with eight points while Australia finished second with six points. New Zealand (four), Pakistan (two) and Ireland (zero) finished in that order.

Mandhana’s first T20I fifty in 14 innings could not have come at a better time. It helped India to a 48-run win, their first over Australia in ICC Women’s World T20s. The left-hander had a scratchy tournament, but put that behind her in a chanceless and sparkling knock, one that helped India to their highest ever total against Australia. In the process, she also brought up her 1000th T20I run.

Vice-captain Mandhana combined with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and the two senior batters set the pace, scoring 68 off just 42 balls together, with Harmanpreet scoring 43 of those. The pair hit five fours and three sixes while at the crease, and despite no other batter getting into double figures, the eventual total of 167-8 proved enough.

Australia had a less than explosive start, and were restricted to 39-2 in the Powerplay, after which wickets fell regularly. Only Ellyse Perry, who also took three wickets, was able to convert her start into a substantial score. But she was left stranded on 39 not out, as the lower order collapsed around her. The Indian spinners shared all nine wickets, four of those caught by Veda Krishnamurthy in the deep.

In the second match between New Zealand and Ireland, twin sisters Isobel and Cecelia Joyce joined Clare Shillington and Ciara Metcalfe in retirement at the end of Ireland’s game against New Zealand.

On the field, it was Gaby Lewis who impressed before Sophie Devine ended New Zealand’s tournament with some fireworks.

Chasing Ireland’s 79-9, Sophie Devine (51) hit the joint fastest-fifty in the tournament and second fastest ever, matching the 21-ball mark that Australia’s Alyssa Healy set earlier this week. The three sixes she hit took the tournament’s tally past 57, setting a record for the most sixes across editions of the ICC Women’s World T20, with five matches still to be played.

Earlier, Lewis hit five fours as she scored a brisk 39, equaling the highest score for Ireland in the ICC Women’s World T20s. She was the only Ireland batter to make an impression though, as off-spinner Leigh Kasperek took three wickets.

Scores in brief: India defeated Australia by 48 runs. India 167-8 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 83, Harmanpreet Kaur 43; Ellyse Perry 3-16, Ashleigh Gardener 2-25, Delissa Kimmince 2-42). Australia 119-9 in 19.4 overs (Ellyse Perry 39 not out, Ashleigh Gardener 20; Anuja Patil 3-15, Radha Yadav 2-13, Deepti Sharma 2-24, Poonam Yadav 2-28). Player of the Match: Smriti Mandhana.

New Zealand defeated Ireland by eight wickets: Ireland 79-9 in 20 overs (Gaby Lewis 39; Leigh Kasperek 3-19, Lea Tahuhu 2-17, Amelia Kerr 2-18). New Zealand 81-2 in 7.3 overs (Sophie Devine 51). —