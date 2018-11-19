tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Markazi Imam Hussain Council will arrange annual Interfaith Milad-un-Nabi Conference today (Monday), says a press release.
Prominent scholars from all religions and factions will participate in the conference scheduled to be held at Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, at 2:30 p.m. The theme of the conference is ‘Eradication of extremism, sectarianism in the light of teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him).
