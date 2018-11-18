close
Sun Nov 18, 2018

Agencies
November 18, 2018
Encroached railway land being recovered: Sh Rashid

A
Agencies
November 18, 2018

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that he will ensure encroached railway land in Karachi is recovered.

Speaking to media, Rashid said the land will be recovered no matter how influential a person is occupying it.

The minister has previously spoken about encroachments on railways land in various other cities too.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday ordered authorities to take steps to immediately revive the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project and clear all encroachments on Railway land in the metropolis.

The court ordered authorities to clear all railway tracks in the metropolis and encroachments on land owned by Pakistan Railways with the help of the deputy commissioner.

The minister also announced slashing of fares by half for students between December 25 and January 10.

In addition, he said platforms and toilets at railway stations would soon be made disabled-friendly.

