Rawalpindi police seek exhumation of Samiul Haq’s body

NOWSHERA: The Rawalpindi Police submitted an application with the District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Rawalpindi, seeking permission to exhume the body of Maulana Samiul Haq, who was recently assassinated at his residence.

The DSJ Rawalpindi forwarded the application to the DSJ Nowshera Nasrullah Khan Gandapur.

Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Wali was tasked with fulfilling the formalities to exhume the body.

The Rawalpindi Police took the plea in its application that it was necessary to exhume the body to ascertain the causes behind the death of Maulana.

The post-mortem of Maulana Samiul Haq could not be conducted after his assassination as his family did not allow it.

The court also summoned the family of Maulana Samiul Haq on November 20. However, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami acting head Maulana Hamidul Haq and Darul Uloom Haqqania administrator Maulana Anwarul Haq while speaking at a meeting in Akora Khattak ruled out the possibility to exhume the body of Maulana Samiul Haq.

They asserted that nobody would be allowed to exhume the body as it was an un-Islamic act and amounted to disrespect.

The participants of the meeting said the law of the land authorised his family to allow and disallow the autopsy.