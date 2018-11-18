23 kids, 6 teachers injured in school bus accident

LAHORE: At least 23 students and six teachers of a private school received injuries when their school bus on the way to Khewra mines turned turtle on Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku interchange on Saturday.

The injured were shifted to Shahdra hospital and DHQ hospital for treatment. The injured included Ayyan son of Tauqeer, Novafal s/o Iqbal, Faizan s/o Zulfiqar, Saim son of Waseem, Abdullah s/o Shahbaz, Rukhsana d/o Yaqoob, Shakeel, Sameer, Ahad, Maha, Faiq, Sharjeel.

Fire at factory: A fire erupted at a cardboard factory in Sherakot area and reduced valuables worth lakhs of rupees to ashes Saturday evening. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Rescue-1122 responded to the incident and controlled the fire. The incident occurred in the Factory near Bao Sami Ghati due to short-circuiting. Six fire-tenders controlled the fire after two hours of hectic efforts.

DSPs promotion: The Punjab police have forwarded the summary of 40 DSPs to the CM for their promotion to the rank of SP. On the recommendation of CM Usman Buzdar, they will be promoted.