3 die, 12 injured in mosque roof collapse

SARGOGHA: Three worshipers died and more than 12 others were injured when the roof of a mosque collapsed in Sanewala town of Sargodha district, initial reports said.

Rescue teams and local people were trying to remove the debris of the mosque as there were doubts that many people were still trapped.

37 booked for power theft: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 37 pilferers from different areas.

The police source Saturday said the Fesco conducted raids at Chak 116/SB, Alamwala, Noorewala and other areas, and caught 37 people over power theft. The police have registered cases against accused Samar Iqbal, Ramzan, Tariq, Amjad, Asif, Ghulam Rasool, Iftikhar, Akbar, Saleem, Faiz and others.

Tickets issued to eight drivers: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) issued tickets to eight drivers over violation of traffic rules on Saturday.

The RTA sources said Secretary RTA Javed Iqbal Cheema, during the ongoing drive against violators of traffic rules, visited different routes outside the city and issued tickets to Muhammad Hashim, Zafar Iqbal, Shahid, Gull Wali, Gull Sher, Abdul Aziz, Rab Nawaz, and others besides imposing a total fine of Rs 30,000 on them.

Two killed in road accidents: Two people, including a student, were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Bhagtanwala and Bhalwal police limits on Saturday.

Police said student Muhammad Abuzar resident of Chak 71/NB along with his brother was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha Road when another motorcycle driven by Mehmoob Alam collided with them. As a result, Abuzar died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. In another accident, Muhammad Bashir of Chakwal was killed when a dumper truck collided with his van near Bhalwal Town.

Property dispute claims life: A man was killed while his brother sustained bullet injuries when their rivals opened fire at them over a property dispute in the precincts of Bhera police station on Saturday.

Police said Husnain, a resident of Hafizabad village, Tehsil Bhera, had a dispute with Rana Bahadur over a property issue. Husnain with the abetment of seven others stormed into the house of Rana Bahadur and allegedly opened fire.

As a result, his two brothers Abid and Waqas sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to the THQ hospital where Waqas succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Hashish seized: The police arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from them here on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that the accused were identified as Rizwan Sattar and Muhammad Aslam.

The police also recovered 2,850g hashish from them. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.