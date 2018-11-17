Peshawar turn the tables on Karachi Whites

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Region turned the tables on Karachi Region Whites by winning the crucial Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eight match by 81 runs at the Southend Club Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Chasing a victory target of 250 runs on the last day, Karachi Whites were bowled out for 168 with Zahid Muhammad (3-54), Muhammad Mohsin (2-22), Akmal Khan Durrani (2-23) and Muhammad Ilyas (2-27) contributing with the leather for Peshawar.

Muhammad Hassan (63), Khurram Manzoor (21) and Shehzar Muhammad (20) tried to take the battle to Peshawar but to no avail.

Earlier, Peshawar were bowled out for 276 in their second innings with Nabi Gul (62), Sajid Khan (53) hitting fifties in the process.

For Karachi Whites, Waleed Ahmed (6-85) bowled exceptionally well to give his team a chance of victory on the final day. Peshawar, however, had other ideas as the visitors bowled out Karachi Whites for 168 runs for the much-deserved victory.

Scores in brief: Peshawar Region 311 all out in 98.3 overs (Israrullah 80, Akbar Badshah 84; Faraz Ahmed 3-70, Muhammad Sami 4-75, Faraz Ahmed 3-70) and 276 all out in 84.1 overs (Nabi Gul 62, Sajid Khan 53, Akbar Badshah 42, Sahibzada Farhan 41; Waleed Ahmed 6-85, Muhammad Sami 2-26). Karachi Region Whites 338 all out in 106.3 overs (Anwar Ali 81 not out, Khurram Manzoor 80, Omair Bin Yousaf 61; Sajid Khan 3-70, Akmal Khan Durrani 2-73, Muhammad Ilyas 2-97) and 168 all out in 59 overs (Muhammad Hassan 63, Khurram Manzoor 21; Zahid Muhammad 3-54, Muhammad Mohsin 2-22, Akmal Khan Durrani 2-23, Muhammad Ilyas 2-27). Result: Peshawar Region won by 81 runs.

At UBL Ground, Karachi: SSGCL 211 all out in 58.2 overs (Amir Yamin 80, Saifullah Bangash 48; Khurram Shahzad 5-37, Abdul Rehman 4-40) and 380-5 decl in 97 overs (Fawad Alam 85 not out, Umer Amin 77, Amir Yamin 74 not out, Adil Amin 61, Sami Aslam 54; Umer Gul 2-68). HBL 274 all out 85.1 overs (Zohaib Khan 65, Imran Farhat 44; Muhammad Aamir 5-44, Kashif Bhatti 3-66, Usman Shinwari 2-31) and 199-6 in 88.4 overs (Imran Farhat 77, Zohaib Khan 36 not out, Umar Akmal 34; Muhammad Aamir 2-34, Usman Shinwari 2-35). Result: Match drawn.