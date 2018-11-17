close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
AFP
November 17, 2018
China raises cash rewards for citizens who report porn

World

AFP
November 17, 2018

BEIJING: China is raising the cash rewards paid to citizens for reporting pornographic and "illegal" publications to authorities, government regulators said Friday.

Starting December 1, people can rake in up to 600,000 yuan ($86,000) for reporting illegal content, online or otherwise, double the 300,000 yuan under previous guidelines. What counts as "illegal" content in China is broadly defined, but includes work that "endangers national unity", "leaks state secrets", and "disturbs social order", umbrella terms that are also sometimes used when authorities punish or silence Chinese dissidents and rights campaigners. The new rules, published by a bureau under the top media regulator, come as Beijing ramps up controls on content. Earlier this week the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it had "cleaned up" 9,800 accounts on Chinese social media platforms which it accused of spreading "politically harmful" information.

