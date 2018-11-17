close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Police station found stealing electricity

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) special task force found a police station allegedly stealing electricity by slowing down the electricity meter.

The Mepco team checked the electricity meter of Multan Sadar police station and found it working slowly.

The task force imposed Rs 141,000 fine on the police statoin. Reportedly, the police personnel threatened the task force.

The task force observed a number of police stations in the district were stealing power and were running air conditioners at the PS. Now the Mepco task force has decided to check electricity meters of the police stations.

Meanwhile, the Mepco task force caught 15 electricity thieves and fined them stealing 49,974 power units.

