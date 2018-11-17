Brazil on top in Leisure Leagues for Diplomats Season 2

ISLAMABAD: The team representing Brazil Embassy topped the Leisure Leagues for Diplomats Season 2 after remaining unbeaten and accumulating 14 points at the conclusion of the first leg.

Eight teams representing the embassies of Brazil, Spain, Japan, Iran, Thailand, Russia, China and Mixed International will be playing 14 matches each on a double league basis here at the Total Football Ground.

The Mixed International team comprises players from France, England, Sweden and Nigeria.Each team has played seven matches so far.Thailand have also been unbeaten, but drew some of their matches and are following their Brazilian counterparts in second position with 11 points.

Russia have also piled up 11 points, but are trailing behind in third position on goal difference.Mixed International are at the fourth spot with nine points.With seven points, Spain are in fifth position, while Iran and Japan are in sixth and seventh positions with three points each respectively. China are yet to earn a point and are sitting at the eighth spot.The second leg of the league – the next seven matches – will start from November 24 at the same venue.