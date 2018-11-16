Govt determined to reform civil service structure: Dr Ishrat

Islamabad : The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Civil Service Reforms and Austerity said that the government is fully determined to reform the Civil Service of Pakistan so as to bring the standards and quality of service delivery at par with those of developed world countries.

He was talking to a 10-member delegation of Secretariat Group Officers Association (SGOA), led by the Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Omar Hamid Khan.

The delegation took up the practical issues and challenges being faced by the officers of Office Management Group (OMG) and the Secretariat Group (SG) in wake of prevailing imbalances and distortions in the system and service structure.

While appreciating the present government’s priority and genuine concern over revamping the civil service of Pakistan the leader of the delegation, Omar Hamid Khan, emphasized that OMG being the feeding cadre for higher hierarchy is the backbone of federal secretariat, and therefore, the service reforms should envisage the equitable career growth for these officers.

The members of the delegation conveyed reservations on the disputed SROs 88 & 89 of 2014 issued by the previous Government, which are the major stumbling blocks in the career progression of OMG and SG officers.

The delegation also drew attention of Dr Ishrat Hussain towards immediate withdrawal of these SROs so that legitimate share of posts of these groups can be restored.

The Adviser to the PM acknowledged the role of OMG and SG officers within federal secretariat. He said that the Reforms Committee is endeavoring to develop a holistic civil service structure irrespective of any occupational group’s preferences.

“The future civil service model would mainly base on specialized cadres. It is a gigantic task as it will reshape the entire existing service structure, and transition from old system to a completely overhauled system,” Dr Ishrat Hussain said.

He said that it would be a major challenge for the Government, and in this regard, he needs assistance, ideas, suggestions and practical solutions for this huge paradigm shift.

He further asserted that the disproportionate allocations within the federal secretariat groups need to be reviewed and rationalized.

Omar Hamid Khan, Secretary, BISP, who was heading the delegation, admired the role of Dr. Ishrat Hussain as an impartial and learned scholar tasked with the onerous assignment of revitalizing the civil service.