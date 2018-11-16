Traffic in Bara Kahu

Bara Kahu in Islamabad is full of natural scenic beauty surrounded by hills. But this area has been facing a large number of problems due to the mismanagement and poor planning of the CDA Islamabad. The major issue is the traffic problem which has become a routine matter, mostly on the weekends as it is situated on the Murree Road which is the only passage for tourists of northern areas and local residents. Taxi drivers park their cars in a haphazard way which disturbs the smooth flow of the vehicular traffic. The district management authorities, the CDA and the traffic police should join hands to resolve the matter in an efficient manner.

The government should construct a parking plaza and taxi stands in the area to ensure that the flow of traffic is not disturbed. A piece of land should be allotted to hawkers who can set up their stalls there and pay a small amount of rent to the government on a daily basis. Shopkeepers should not be allowed to display their goods out of the boundary of their shops on the road. Drivers of wrongly parked cars should be heavily fined. These steps should be taken to resolve the traffic problem which has caused a great deal of inconvenience to travellers.

Faiq Fatima Durrani

Islamabad