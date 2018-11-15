A minefield of scams

While a lot of people are comfortable with shopping for products online, there are still a number of scammers who are using the internet to rob people of their hard-earned money. These scammers put the advertisements of their products on social media platforms with sophisticated designs and layout to attract buyers.

After taking a order and asking buyers to make advance payment, the stores disappear. What is even more troubling is the fact that there is no platform where people can complain about such scammers. The authorities concerned must take strict action against people who are involved in such dishonest activities.

Syed Tariq Nawaz

Mardan