Wed Nov 14, 2018
November 14, 2018
Lankan SC restores sacked parliament

November 14, 2018

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday overruled President Maithripala Sirisena’s dissolution of parliament and ordered a halt to preparations for snap elections next year. The Indian Ocean island has been gripped by a constitutional crisis since Sirisena sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 26 and replaced him with former strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse.

