Shahbaz assets case: Bank provides accounts detail to NAB

LAHORE: In assets case of former chief minister and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, a private bank has submitted details of his bank accounts to the NAB Lahore Office Monday. The NAB is investigating about the assets of Shahbaz Sharif and his sons. According to sources in the NAB, a bank officer submitted 500 pages accounts detail and after its scrutiny, the case will further progress.