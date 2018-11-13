Kuchar survives scare to end title drought

MEXICO CITY: Matt Kuchar survived a late scare to clinch his first title in four years on Sunday with a one-shot victory at the US PGA Tour’s Mayakoba Classic in Playa del Carmen.

The 40-year-old American, who had started the final round with a four-shot lead, squeezed home ahead of New Zealand’s Danny Lee after posting a two-under-par 69.Lee had surged up the leaderboard after a six-under-par 65 to ramp up the pressure on Kuchar at the Camaleon Golf Club Course.

The 40-year-old Kuchar looked to be comfortably on course for the win after two birdies and seven pars on the front nine saw him reach the turn at two under.A long birdie putt from off the green at the 11th followed by a further birdie at the 13th left the world number 40 cruising towards the title at 24 under.

But back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th, and Lee’s final round, left Kuchar only one shot clear heading to the 18th.Kuchar however was not about to be denied his first win since 2014 and he duly parred the par-four 18th to secure the victory.