Weather report: Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE: Met officials said a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist until Wednesday. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kalam 09mm, Malam Jabba, Pattan 08mm, Dir 07mm, Balakot 06mm, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 02mm, Drosh 01mm, Garhi Dupatta 02mm and Muzaffarabad 01mm. Monday's minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis where mercury dropped down to -02°C.