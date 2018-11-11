Sun Nov 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018
Vocational training for Dir women

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018

DIR: Women of Upper Dir district would be provided three months vocational training and sewing machines free of cost.

Creative Community Development Programme (CCDP) district chairman Muhammad Khaliq said that the district government of Upper Dir and CCDP have jointly organised the training activity, funded by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (FFAP).

He added that more than 60 women would get training in two vocational centres, ie the women’s handicraft centre of the tehsil municipal administration and a social welfare centre in Dir town. Women trainers have already been hired for the centres for three months.

