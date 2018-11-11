Murder accused surrenders

MANSEHRA: A local lawyer, who was booked in a double-murder case last month, surrendered to the police here on Saturday.

“I am surrendering myself to police as I am innocent and want an impartial investigation,” Qazi Tariq Zaheer, told a press conference, before surrendering to police at district courts here. District Bar Association president Basharat Abid Swati was also present on the occasion.