Sun Nov 11, 2018
November 11, 2018
40 arrested in Kohat raids

November 11, 2018

KOHAT: The police Saturday arrested 40 suspects during series of raids conducted in various localities of the city.

The raids were conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Wahid Mehmood in Sheikhan, Bahadur Kot and Togh villages as well as Afghan refugee camp, Sheen Dhand. “Forty suspects including two drug sellers, two Afghans and four facilitators of proclaimed offenders were arrested,” said a police official.

