Erdogan says may meet Trump in Paris

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he may meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Paris during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. “When we go to Paris, we will try to secure an opportunity and we will realize a bilateral meeting,” Erdogan said ahead of his departure.—Reuters
