Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

November 11, 2018
Advertisement

Erdogan says may meet Trump in Paris

World

November 11, 2018

Share

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he may meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Paris during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. “When we go to Paris, we will try to secure an opportunity and we will realize a bilateral meeting,” Erdogan said ahead of his departure.—Reuters

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From World