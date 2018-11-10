Sat Nov 10, 2018
November 10, 2018
Diplomat Club & ICCI sign MoU for promoting business

November 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and UAE-based Diplomat Business Club have signed a MoU for promoting business, trade & investment opportunities through closer engagement between the business communities of both the countries.

This was agreed during a visit by Diplomat Business Club president and former ambassador Javed Malik, to the ICCI head office Thursday. He was received by Hassan Ahmed Mughal president ICCI, board members and prominent business leaders including Rauf Alam, former president FPCCI. The chamber president praised the active role being played by Javed Malik and expressed his whole-hearted support to the strategic alliance between the organisations.

