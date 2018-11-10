Four TTP terrorists arrested

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested four terrorists of a proscribed organisation Tehrik-i- Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Faisalabad and seized explosives and arms from them.

Following secrete information, CTD officials raided a place near Palm City Housing Society on Satiana Road, Faisalabad and arrested four suspected terrorists who were later identified as Muhammad Arif, Saoodur Rehman, Muhammad Akmal and Muhammad Irshad. It is alleged they were on their way to attack the personnel and an office of a law enforcement agency.

CTD seized 5,700 gram explosive, 30 feet safety fuse and four detonators which they had to use to make an improvised explosive device (IED). Two 30-bore pistols and 12 bullets were also seized from them.