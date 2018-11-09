‘Sugarcane growers’ interests to be protected’

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday said rights and interests of sugarcane growers would be protected at all costs.

Presiding over a divisional Agricultural Advisory Committee that was also attended by representatives of sugar mills of the division, the commissioner said during the crushing season no exploitation of growers would be tolerated.

The commissioner asked the sugar mills management to follow prescribed policy of the Punjab government and relevant regulations during the crushing season that was staring from November 30. He said legal action would be taken against violators.

He said regular monitoring of crushing season would be carried out to implement the government policies regarding the purchase of sugarcane. The commissioner asked the sugar cane mills management to avoid any unjustified deduction in purchase of sugarcane and maintain correct weight position of the crop. He asked the sugar cane mils management to pay sugarcane dues to farmers within stipulated days, saying strict action would be taken against unauthorized Kandas.

He ordered display of guidelines and information about the policy of purchase of sugarcane with complaint cell and telephone numbers at main gates of sugar mills and at authorized Kandas. The sugar mills management representatives assured the commissioner of facilities to sugarcane growers. Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said the sugarcane crop was cultivated on 515,570 acre of land in the division and 19 Sugar mills were functional in the division.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Haroon Rasheed, Director Livestock Dr Saleha Gull and other officers also attended the meeting.

SMOG SITUATION TO BE CONTROLLED: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar Thursday said tehsil committees would work to handle smog situation.

Presiding over a meeting of the district anti-smog committee, the DC said long-term and short-term steps were underway to combat the smog.

The DC ordered stern action against excessive smog-emitting factories and vehicles and said ban on burning solid waste and stubble should be implemented in letter and spirit. He an awareness campaign should be launched to sensitise the people on smog hazards. He asked ACs to follow the coordinated strategy against the smog and concerned departments be mobilized for taking administrative and preventive measures to combat smog. The meeting was informed that 6,015 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned during the campaign and Rs2.268 million fine was also imposed on their owners and 142 vehicles were impounded. The meeting was also told that action was taken against 22 smoke-emitting factories and 12 cases were registered against farmers over burning stubble.