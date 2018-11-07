PTI forms panel to review party constitution

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday constituted a 21-member committee to review the party constitution.

A notification to this effect was issued by PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad. The committee, formed after getting nod from the party Chairman Imran Khan, includes Naeemul Haq, Pervaiz Khattak, Munazza Hassan, Ejaz Chaudhry and Maleeka Bokhari. Dr. Abol Hassan is its coordinator.

Meanwhile, the PTI has announced to seek applications from aspirants for its various organisational posts. The party, as a part of its on-going reorganisation, has announced to seek applications from aspirants for its various organisational posts.

PTI Additional Secretary General Ejaz Chaudhry met the Central Secretary General Arshad Dad and held deliberations on seeking applications from those aspirants of party posts.

The aspirants from across the country have been asked to submit their applications and documents for positions of their choice by November 13. They will submit their applications and educational documents along with details of their services for the party.

However, the appointments made under the notification issued by Central Secretary General on 20 Oct, 2018 will remain unchanged. Similarly, the appointment of Central Secretary General by party Chairman and the appointments of Presidents of various regions of Punjab along with Central Additional Secretary General on October 29 are also final.

Central Secretary General PTI said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has become the country’s most popular political party.