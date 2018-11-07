14 injured as two groups exchange fire

OKARA: Fourteen persons, including three women, were injured during cross firing between two groups at Satghara on Tuesday. There was a dispute over 10 kanal land between Iqbal Patwari and Fayyaz groups. On Tuesday morning, both the groups traded firing indiscriminately. As a result, Iqbal Patwari, Fayyaz, Shafqat, Nasreen Bibi, Sajida Bibi, Majid, Ishrat Ali and others sustained injuries. Police have started investigation.