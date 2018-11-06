Air passenger traffic to grow 5pc/yr

ISLAMABAD: Airbus forecast passenger traffic in Pakistan to almost double over the next 20 years with a growth rate of more than 4.9 percent a year, a statement said on Monday.

The predictions were presented during a three-day event, Airline Lab Seminar, hosted by Airbus for airlines from across the country in which executives and experts participated to exchange ideas and receive updates on important developments and issues facing the industry.

Airbus forecasts a demand of 250 passenger aircraft to serve Pakistan’s market by 2037. During the seminar, delegates also engaged in an airline management simulation game, called flight plan that highlighted practical and dynamic airline management challenges to enhance capabilities.

“Airbus’ portfolio of commercial aircraft, including the A220, A320neo and A330neo, are the ideal choice to efficiently serve the region’s growing aviation market, offering unbeatable operating economics and best in class passenger comfort,” the statement added.