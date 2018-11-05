Govt preferred talks to use of force: Qadri

BARA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said the federal government preferred to negotiate with the leadership of religious groups to using force against them.

He was talking to elders during his visit to Ghanikhel area of Khyber tribal district.

The minister said the conciliation process would continue to bring normalcy to the country.

About the protests after the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, he said the federal government took steps to defuse the tension and help bring normalcy.

Qadri added that political stability was a prerequisite for the development of the country.

He said the government was taking steps to initiate welfare activities and develop the hitherto underdeveloped areas.

The local people appreciated the efforts of the federal minister for negotiating with leaders of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan for calling off their strike and paving the way for political stability in the country.

He said the issues being faced by the local people would be solved on a priority basis and no stone would be left unturned to serve them.

Earlier, he offered his condolences on the death of Haji Khursheed Khan Shinwari, a known social worker and uncle of journalist Sher Alam Shinwari.