Saudi prince Al-Waleed’s brother freed from detention

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have released the brother of billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal after nearly a year in detention, family members said. The release of Prince Khalid bin Talal was confirmed by at least three relatives on Twitter, with photos shared of him kissing and embracing his son who has been in a coma for years. The government has not offered any public explanation for his arrest or the conditions of his release. The Wall Street Journal reported that he was detained for 11 months for criticising the biggest crackdown on the kingdom’s elite last November that saw dozens of princes, officials and tycoons detained at a hotel in Riyadh.