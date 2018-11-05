Mon November 05, 2018
AFP
November 5, 2018

Sri Lanka president prolongs political standoff

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena announced Sunday that parliament would reconvene a week later than expected, prolonging a bitter power struggle that has crippled the country.

Sirisena had on Friday promised that he would recall parliament on Wednesday to decide between two rivals claiming the lawful right to head Sri Lanka’s government.The nation of 21-million has been gripped by constitutional turmoil since Sirisena sacked his former ally, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and his cabinet on October 26 — appointing former president Mahinda Rajapakse in his place.

Sirisena shut the legislature a day after the sacking, preventing a vote demanded by Wickremesinghe to prove his majority.On Sunday the expected recall was pushed back until November 14.

“I do by this Proclamation summon Parliament to meet at the Chamber of Parliament... on the Fourteenth day of November, 2018 at 10.00 am,” Sirisena said in an official proclamation.The United Nations had led a chorus of international voices demanding an early resumption of parliament to end the constitutional crisis that has paralysed the administration and caused economic upheaval.

Wickremesinghe says his dismissal was illegal as he commands a greater majority in parliament than former strongman Rajapakse.Sunday’s announcement by Sirisena came as the country’s main Tamil party urged him to end the worsening political crisis.

