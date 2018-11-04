CJP seeks report on palatial residences used by govt officials

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday took notice of huge government residences occupied by field officers from different government departments.

The notice was taken on the media reports that officers of different departments were living in huge government residences worth billions of rupees, located in posh areas of the cities.

Funds are also allocated for their maintenance annually. Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice has called a report from the chief secretaries of all the provinces within 10 days.