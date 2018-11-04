Seven Dur-e-Yemen Plate races today

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club will have seven Dur-e-Yemen Plate races on Sunday with the opening race starting at 12.00 noon.

Six of the seven races are in class VII and the seventh is of class VI. However, all of these races are of different divisions and from race one to six will be of 1000 metres while the final race is of 1200 metres distance.

As par the order of run, opening Dur-e-Yemen Plate race in division-V.B have a field of 15 horses but Golden Apple, Dance Of Life and Janab have been picked out of Mohallay Dar, Sharapova, Marshal, Race Da Prince, Moazzam Prince, Bright Life, Dil-e-Arzoo, Silent Warrior, Sonay Ki Chirya, Sassy Gold, London Queen and Fakhta. They are believed to be the favourites for top place in order of pick with Janab have a knack of surprising.

The second race of the day is in Division-V.A and it has Mastan Queen as the favourite while the second favourite is King Queen but an upset may come from Furious while the field of 13 also have Aaban Prince, Lucky Sohna, Successful, Sub Zero, Chan Punjabi, On The Spot Win, Naveed Choice, Dance & Dance, Racing Queen, Turab Prince.

The division-IV & V third race is believed to have Chota Sain as the best option for a win. It may be followed by Miss Ravi Road at the second place but Al Ilan is the one that might overcome the all in the field which are Queen Esmeralda, Baa Wafa, Maradona, Almas Choice, Royal Performer, Green One, Fahad The Great, Dimple, Big Lady, Gambler Boy, Nice One. The fourth race of the day is in Division-III&IV and this 17 horses race have all its eyes set on Sweet Miracle for the win and it has likely follower in Sweet Sania which might be overthrown by Uzair Prince. Others in the run are Nevada, Secret Lady, Safdar Princess, Laili, Big Foot, Jackson, Hamayoon Choice, Golden Pound, Daughter of Rawal, Khan Prince, Good Action, Man Maujee, KFK Princess, Ok Dear.

The fifth race of the day is of Division-II & III horses but Abdullah Princess and Vegas are believed better that all the 14 participants but a surprise run may come from One Man Show. Punjabi Rawaj, Moon Soon, Neeli The Great, Lisbon, Helena, Asim Prince, Abbas Princess, Torment, Neeli De Malika, Dil De Ruba, and Umer Queen complete the line up.

The sixth race of the day is in division-I and from among eight participants, Don’t Stop Me is favourite for the first place while Piyara Sayeen for second. However, Four Chaar Hai is better off all the other Blue Max, Natalia, Multan One, Raksh-e-Qamar, Aryan in the field to challenge the favourite.

The main competition of the day is the final race of the day which is for Division-II, III and IV horses and the shortlisted field of eight have Alizeh’s Star over the top with Gondal Prince being seen coming second while Mighty Satiana may surpass each and every other in the run California, Timbo, Candle, Titli and Big Act will be in action along with favourites.