No tolerance for extremism

The Supreme Court of Pakistan displayed courage and conviction to deliver the judgment based on the constitution, unlike other institutions which lack vision and foresight. It is time rule of law and the constitution reigned over the country. Quaid-e-Azam clearly elaborated that Pakistan should function as a modern democratic welfare state with equal rights and opportunities for all citizens irrespective of their faith, creed or ethnicity. This country has endured and suffered a great deal from the acts of terrorism by the TTP, the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the MQM. Today, the country is neither the Quaid’s welfare state nor a secure state. Our citizens are targeted by terrorists and extremists.

To cleanse this country from the legacy of Zia, numerous brave soldiers have died fighting this menace. Those who allowed political midgets like the TLP to nurture forgot that the Frankenstein monster always turns its back on its mentors. Giving such non-entities 24/7 live courage to achieve short-term political objectives is a mistake that has been made repeatedly. For the survival of Pakistan, it is imperative that the government introduces a zero tolerance policy for extremists.

Malik Tariq

Lahore

Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman, had been facing troubles and trials since 2010. After the Supreme Court verdict in favour of Aasia, the entire country became paralysed. Opponents of this verdict are protesting violently. The people who have taken to streets to protest against the decision have forgotten Islam’s true message which preaches love for humanity and peace.

It is important to let people know that Islam never allows anyone to cause harm to humanity. Such violent protests must be stopped and we must focus on following in the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) who have always preached peace.

Adil Sikandar Chandio

Larkana