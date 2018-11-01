PPP extends support to govt for country’s progress

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari broke his silence in the National Assembly offering his party’s support to the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the next five years in better interest of democracy and progress of the country.

“We had supported Nawaz Sharif government and are now ready to back the present government despite all reservations if they take decision based on justice and stick to their decisions,” Asif Ali Zardari in his maiden address on floor of the National Assembly in over two decades said.

Zardari observed that there might be weaknesses in the democracy but it could be the best cure to all problems. “This is high time to sit together for the sake of progress of the country instead of pulling legs of one another,” the PPP leader said.

He said it was true that the present government had managed support of three billion dollars but it was not long-term solution and complete cure. “Everything can be made possible if there are not educated illiterates like the one who was brought by Musharraf from USA are not at helm of affairs as steps should be taken which are economically viable,” he said adding those taking decision should also aware of problems of the masses.

Asif Zardari flanked by his son party’s chairman Bilawal Zardari at start of his speech said he is speaking in the National Assembly after over 20 to 25 years. “I also remained in prison for 12 years but forgot about it,” he said.

Talking about the need of water reservoirs in the country, Asif Zardari said that dams should be constructed but a policy for water conservation should also be given. “We wanted to make Pakistan strong but it is not possible through short-term measures,” he said.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood speaking next welcomed offer from the PPP leader. He appreciated the spirit of Asif Zardari spoke and said that such spirit could take the country forward. “If the opposition support us we will reciprocate it positively,” he said.

The minister said that there was a need to agree on a Charter of Economy to find long-term solutions to bad condition of economy. “Let us work together but adopt such an attitude that the people who looted country will not be pardoned,” he said.

Meanwhile, members from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) staged walkout from House while demanding formation of a joint committee of the National Assembly to probe into issue of landing of Israeli plane. “We will continue our protest in the House for constitution of the joint committee,” the MMA member Asad Mahmood said.

Asad Mahmood who is also son of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the whole nation was under protest against decision of the Supreme Court acquitting Asiya Masih in blasphemy law. “The nation does not accept the decision,” he said observing that Parliament should play its role with regard to the Supreme Court’s verdict.