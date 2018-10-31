Metro Bus and seats for disabled

A seat for the disabled inside the Metro Bus is reserved for special persons only. Everyone knows exactly who is supposed to be allowed to sit there and who shouldn’t. So why do some people who clearly aren't disabled decide to use this seating facility? Do they think that this silly rule shouldn't really apply to them or something?

“When I entered the bus at the Saddar Metro station, a young man in the Metro Bus was seen seated on a facility meant for the disabled. The man was smartly dressed and didn't appear to have any problems with his body giving him the right to be seated there. In fact, he appeared to be as fit as a cheat can. And the man even didn't appear too old that he could be asked to avail of this facility in the absence of a deserving person,” says Altaf Hussain, a passenger.

“This is typical of the kind of selfish behaviour that seems to be becoming acceptable these days. More and more people put themselves first and disregard the needs of the disabled. For example, the passengers who see a queue of people try to shove back the special persons standing ahead of them so that they can push in at the front. Me first! I'm more important than you,” laments Ansa Haider from Faizabad.

“No doubt this special man couldn't be bothered to stand further away from the seat reserved for him. And the guy sitting on the seat meant for the special person was too lazy to look around and see the disabled person. As an alternative a boy stood up from his seat to accommodate the special person. Of course, there is no dearth of good persons in our society who care for others,” says Sajid Naqvi from Chandni Chowk.

“It’s completely unacceptable that sturdy men like the one mentioned by my friend shows a stupid approach not to accommodate a special person only because he has the power to do whatever he likes. But what would he have done if the other man didn’t like to stand up and leave his seat? I'd be willing to bet he would have just seated there anyway. Such is the height of selfishness in some guys,” says Zafran Ali from Sixth Road.

Ziarat Hussain from Rehman Abad says,” It is really disgraceful, I completely agree. These kinds of ignorant people should be punished. They won't learn otherwise and it's a complete abuse of the rights of special persons.”

Silly arrogant passengers who do not leave a space for the disabled persons are not common in our city. Most of the people are very cooperative,” says Muhammad Abbas from Shamsabad.