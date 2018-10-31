‘Opp to play role’

LAHORE: JI secretary-general Liaquat Baloch has said the ruling party’s ‘threats’ and dictation have no importance for the Opposition and it would play its role inside and outside the parliament according to the situation. Speaking at different meetings on Tuesday, Baloch said the Opposition was an indispensable partner in a democratic set-up and the increasing dominance of ruling party gave rise to dictatorship.